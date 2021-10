Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced during an annual shareholders meeting that his company will move its headquarters from Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas.“We’re excited to announce we are moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas,” he said during the live-streamed event on 7 October from an in-progress facility in the state.He does not intend for the electric car manufacturer to leave California altogether, however.“Just to be clear, though, we will be continuing to expand our activities in California,” he said. “So this is not a matter of Tesla leaving California.”He signalled moving his company headquarters in May, when he...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO