CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Arqit Quantum Inc. Appoints Jason Nabi as MD, Financial Services

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article a leader in quantum encryption tech, is pleased to confirm the appointment of Jason Nabi as MD, Financial Services, with “immediate effect.”. As a 30-year veteran in Capital Markets and the Fintech sectors, Jason has “held leadership positions at some of the world’s largest banks, including HSBC and BNP Paribas, and has worked for other market leaders, including Bloomberg, IBM and blockchain firm Paxos,” according to an update shared with CI.

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Farmland Partners Inc. Appoints Luca Fabbri as President and James Gilligan as Chief Financial Officer

DENVER, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) ("Farmland Partners" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Luca Fabbri as President of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Fabbri's responsibilities will include portfolio management, new growth initiatives, capital markets and investor relations, and he will continue to report directly to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Prior to his appointment as President, Mr. Fabbri served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Company since its inception. Prior to co-founding Farmland Partners, Mr. Fabbri spent over 20 years as an entrepreneur and executive in finance, technology and agriculture.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Services#Quantum Computer#Arqit Quantum Inc#Md#Capital Markets#Fintech#Bnp Paribas#Bloomberg#Ibm#Paxos#Issa
crowdfundinsider.com

European Digital Asset Manager CoinShares Announces New Investment In Switzerland’s Online Bank, FlowBank

CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS) is pleased to confirm a strategic investment of $11,845,790 in FlowBank, an online bank based in Geneva, Switzerland. Following the investment, CoinShares “holds 110,000 shares in FlowBank, representing 9.02% of its enlarged share capital,” according to a release. Established by Charles-Henri...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

MENA Region’s BitOasis, a Digital Asset Exchange, Secures $30M via Series B

Has reached a key milestone: the MENA region’s digital asset exchange has finalized its Series B round, securing $30 million in capital from international and regional investors. BitOasis’ investment round has been co-led by Chicago-headquartered VC company Jump Capital, along with contributions from MENA region’s Wamda. New investors that joined...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Hedge Fund ARK36 Appoints Anto Paroian as Chief Operating Officer

Digital asset hedge fund ARK36 has updated its management structure in order to better accommodate its growing client base and provide support for future operational development. The firm’s Chief Operating Officer Anto Paroian will now be responsible for overseeing the fund’s business operations and routine activities, effectively taking the helm...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Insurtech: Digital Insurance Provider GetSafe Extends Series B Round to $93M

Getsafe, a digital insurance service provider that’s focused on serving Millennial buyers in Germany and the United Kingdom, confirmed that it has now extended its Series B round to $93 million. The neo insurance platform had previously revealed in December 2020 that it had acquired $30 million in capital as...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Confidus Venture Capital Invests in Centiglobe, an Instant International Payment Solution Provider

Recently revealed that it has concluded an agreement to acquire an equity stake in Centiglobe, a Stockholm-headquartered Fintech firm providing an Instant Global Payment platform. Peter Dahlgren will reportedly be joining the Board of Directors. The total investment will “exceed EUR 5 million over the investment period,” the announcement confirmed.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Sunworks Appoints Jason Bonfigt As Finance Chief

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ: SUNW) appointed Jason Bonfigt as its Chief Financial Officer and treasurer on October 5, 2021. Bonfigt joins Sunworks from Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN), where he served as CFO and Treasurer. Sunworks also appointed Wayne Tomlinson as its Chief Information Officer. He joined Solcius in 2014, serving as...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Itiviti Integrates NYFIX Matching Post-Trade Platform with Broadridge Investment Management Services

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE: BR) provider of flexible, cross-asset trading solutions “covering the full trade lifecycle,” reveals that the integration of its NYFIX Matching solution with the portfolio is complete, along with the order and investment management system from Broadridge. “The post-trade space has historically been defined by...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

NatWest Announces Acquisition of Fintech RoosterMoney to Help Consumers Effectively Manage Money

Reveals that it has completed the acquisition of Fintech firm RoosterMoney as part of its strategy to assist families and young people with effectively managing their money. Established back in 2016, Rooster, the London-headquartered Fintech company makes it simple for parents and children to learn about “earning, saving, giving and spending money.” The app reportedly has a 5-star rating from users and has been growing quickly, “adding new features such as reward charts, chore reminders, and customized interest rates that can be set by parents to encourage the saving habit.”
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

UOB and Digital Securities Exchange ADDX Collaborate On Sustainability-Linked Digital Bond

(SGX: U11) and digital securities exchange ADDX have concluded the digitization and digital custody of the inaugural sustainability-linked bond recently introduced by Sembcorp Industries. This initiative comes amid “a rise in the use of digital securities to enhance the efficiency of bonds and other fixed income instruments.”. As mentioned in...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Teen Fintech Copper Banking Finalizes Seed Round to Expand Business Operations

Teenagers can be quite the experts when it comes to spending money. The problem is, many never really learn how to save their money, manage it effectively, and make it grow over an extended period of time. A third or over 30% of US teenagers don’t maintain an active bank account on their own, depending on their parents’ credit cards and Venmo accounts to make payments for everyday purchases.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy