Arqit Quantum Inc. Appoints Jason Nabi as MD, Financial Services
a leader in quantum encryption tech, is pleased to confirm the appointment of Jason Nabi as MD, Financial Services, with “immediate effect.”. As a 30-year veteran in Capital Markets and the Fintech sectors, Jason has “held leadership positions at some of the world’s largest banks, including HSBC and BNP Paribas, and has worked for other market leaders, including Bloomberg, IBM and blockchain firm Paxos,” according to an update shared with CI.www.crowdfundinsider.com
