Five movies into Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond, part of what made him so singularly enthralling when he first took the role in 2007’s Casino Royale has sputtered into something totally unremarkable and common. Craig initially brought a vulnerability to a franchise premised on the exploits of a habitually tuxed-up, martini-sipping womanizer. He not only departed from his predecessors by getting roughed up (and jacked up), but by falling in love and experiencing heartbreak. Through Craig, Agent 007 essentially underwent a masculinity makeover, because by 2007, depicting Bond as the macho, unfeeling playboy he’d been historically was not only alienating and retrograde, it was boring and played-out.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO