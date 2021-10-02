Man shot at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A man was shot at an apartment complex in Oklahoma City early Saturday morning.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called to 122nd and May just after 3 a.m.

A man with a gunshot wound was found at the scene.

A Police Department official said the man is expected survive, but investigators received conflicting accounts of who is responsible for the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and no further details were provided.

