CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

Man shot at Oklahoma City apartment complex

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HJrJi_0cF8p4Ev00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A man was shot at an apartment complex in Oklahoma City early Saturday morning.

Guthrie police searching for missing 82-year-old man, asking public for help finding him

Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called to 122nd and May just after 3 a.m.

A man with a gunshot wound was found at the scene.

A Police Department official said the man is expected survive, but investigators received conflicting accounts of who is responsible for the shooting.

Innocent bystander dies after caught in crossfire of NE Oklahoma City shooting

No arrests have been made, and no further details were provided.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Guthrie, OK
Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Guthrie, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Guthrie, OK
Guthrie, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Weather#Ne Oklahoma City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
KFOR

KFOR

2K+
Followers
912
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy