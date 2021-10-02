CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering the West Nickel Mines Amish School tragedy: Girls ‘were shot execution-style’

 8 days ago
The youngest of the victims would be turning 22 this year, in the prime of their lives, perhaps married with children of their own. But their lives were snuffed out 15 years ago in a horrific shooting that reverberated around the globe and shattered hearts in central Pennsylvania. Five girls...

WGAL

Amish school shooting: 15 years later

BART TOWNSHIP, Pa. — This weekend marks 15 years since the Amish school shooting in Lancaster County. The shooter walked into the one-room schoolhouse and let the boys and the teacher go. He then shot 10 girls, killing five of them. A first responder is reflecting on that day and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

15th Anniversary Amish school shooting in Lancaster County

Bart Township, Lancaster County PA — Today marks 15 years since the Amish school shooting in Bart Township, Lancaster County. A total of 10 girls were shot and 5 died that day. Charles Roberts, the shooter, entered the one-room schoolhouse on the morning of October 2, 2006. The 32 year-old,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
