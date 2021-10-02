CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

There is hope for dogs suffering from hip dysplasia, trouble walking | Pet Peeves

NW Florida Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere can be many reasons for a dog to show trouble while walking. In the young dog, there is a condition known as hip dysplasia. Hip dysplasia is most common in large breed dogs such as German shepherds, Great Danes and Labrador retrievers. It is related to the abnormal growth of the hip joint. The hip is a ball and socket joint. If the ball and socket do not form properly when the puppy is growing, permanent changes can occur that result in arthritis.

www.nwfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sandusky Register

Puppies available for adoption

CHERIE — First up is Cherie, the only female of the group. She may be the smallest at just 3 1/2 pounds, but this little girl can hold her own just fine. FLOYD — Next is Floyd, he is the largest of the group at 6 pounds and has the most gorgeous carmel stripes. Floyd is the most cuddly of the group.
PETS
marthastewart.com

Why Your Dog Follows You Everywhere, According to Behaviorists

It's usually a healthy pack mentality, depending on the dog and individual situation. We love our pets, but we don't always understand why they do the things they do. Take licking, for example. While you may not understand your dog's desire to lick couch cushions and carpeting, there's actually scientific evidence that says pups lick just about everything for habitual reasons. What's more, our dogs lick our faces to show affection (or because they like the way we taste). But what does it mean when our dogs become our second shadows? If you've ever noticed that your four-legged friend follows you from room to room, we're here to demystify this behavior.
PETS
GraysHarborTalk

Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week: Maggie

Meet Maggie! She is a 1-year-old, 60-pound, German shepherd dog whose pristine coat makes her glamorous!. Maggie is a spunky, high-energy girl looking for someone to help her continue her basic training and leash manners. It is unknown how Maggie is with cats or livestock and would prefer to be the only dog in the household. She is a loving and smart girl who has a lot of energy. An active adult family would be her best fit, as she will require daily exercise. She enjoys going for walks, playing fetch in the yard, and tether ball. Previous German Shepherd experience, and a secure fenced yard are required.
SHELTON, WA
Wenatchee World

Goldador Puppy

1 Red/Cream Female - ready to go to new home Sept 18. Sire is papered black lab(80lbs). Excellent hunter with champion lineage. Mother is a golden retriever (50lbs). Both parents friendly and easy to train. Perfect family dogs.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hips#Dog Breed#Hip Dysplasia#German#Great Danes
pethelpful.com

8 Great Calm Dog Breeds That Don't Shed Much

Dr. Mark is a veterinarian. He has been working with dogs for more than 40 years. Are you looking for a calm dog that will not shed around your house? They are not so easy to find. Dogs are individuals. Even within the same litter, some puppies will be calm, others hyperactive, some may even be aggressive.
PETS
Hello Magazine

5 most affectionate dog breeds for emotional support

Anyone who has adopted a dog will know that your four-legged friends can make loyal and trustworthy companions – perfect for company and emotional support. When it comes to affectionate dog breeds, we don't just mean puppy dog eyes. ESAs or 'Emotional Support Animals' are highly intelligent dogs that can be trained to handle unique mental health situations, helping their owners to manage symptoms of anxiety, depression and panic attacks.
PETS
Arizona Daily Sun

Pet of the Week: Little Bit

It is inevitable that with a busy summer of puppies & kittens, senior shelter animals are often forgotten or overlooked. However, we are hopeful that someone will see Little Bit's story and fall in love. Little Bit is a 16-year-old cat that has been with her foster for more than...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
wfxb.com

The One Word that is Confusing Your Dog!

No one likes to be told no. When it comes to your dog. the word “no” can cause our fury friends a lot of confusion. Think about it…The dog chews on a shoe? “No!” The dog digs in the flowerbed? “No!” The dog barks? In this last scenario, there’s a good chance that your dog may think “no” is just your way of barking along with him. When dog owners pronounce the word “no” over and over like a broken record, it risks losing its meaning. Dogs respond to tone not necessarily the word reacting to our “no” with a freeze response. Training experts say we should show our dogs what to do instead, like we do when we are teaching them to sit and stay.
PETS
Mercury News

Pleasant Hill rescue puppy is having trouble sleeping alone

DEAR JOAN: My adult daughter is struggling with sleep deprivation because her new 4-month-old puppy won’t let her sleep through the night. Any tips?. She and her husband got a puppy Monday from a West County rescue group where the pup was used to sleeping in crate with rest of the litter. The pup wouldn’t sleep in its crate at its new home in Pleasant Hill and barked and whined at night. So my daughter brought the puppy to her bed where he snuggled and bumped against her head all night.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
southgatv.com

Pet of the Day: Layla

DOUGLAS, GA – Layla is our pet of the day. A Shih Tzu around 8-9 years old, Layla was surrendered by her owners as they felt they no longer had the time to give her the attention she deserves. Layla is very friendly and well socialized. She would be great...
PETS
The Post and Courier

FOTAS: Some county shelter dogs are losing hope they will be adopted

When some dogs first arrive at the shelter it is the best day of their life, and they know it. They wag and bark, play with their new toy and love all the attention. For others it quite different. They are afraid, not sure what they did wrong. Maybe they got lost, maybe someone dumped them. Some will vomit in their kennels; others will hide in the corner, pressing themselves as tightly as they can against the wall trying to become invisible.
PETS
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Ginger and Mitzi are ready to find a forever home, together!

Ginger and Mitzi are a bonded pair who have lived their entire lives together. Their human mom recently passed away, so now they need to go to a loving home together. They are both shih tzu mixes, which means they won't shed. They are good with other dogs, cats and...
PETS
theridgewoodblog.net

A Small Breed Of Dog Diet: Take Care Of These 6 Things

Small dog breeds are very demanding of attention and can become quite nippy if bored or neglected. They need constant companionship and love to follow their owners around the house. They are mostly active breeds needing regular exercise which owners should make sure is received in the form of walks or playtime each day.
PETS
Hello Magazine

5 most obedient dog breeds that are easy to train

If you've made the decision to adopt a puppy, it's worth considering that some breeds are considerably harder to train than others. Many dog breeds will easily make loyal family members, become your closest companions and can encourage you to do more exercise, but it can take an experienced owner to train some of the most stubborn of pups to follow basic commands.
PETS
petguide.com

Best Dry Dog Food

High-quality, well-balanced dry dog food can make sure that your pet gets all the necessary nutrients, vitamins, and energy just from kibble. However, there are many unhealthy kibble formulas out there that can actually deteriorate your dog’s health – this is what you need to know about dry dog food before buying.
PETS
Marietta Daily Journal

Pets Q&A: Why is Chihuahua screaming at the neighbor?

DEAR JOAN — I have a 3-year-old apple head Chihuahua who has a bad habit of screaming loudly every time I open the front door, and she sees our next door neighbor. She gets so excited that she scratches the screen and starts screaming. I've tried squirt bottles, closing the door and keeping the door closed as long as she screams. Nothing seems to work. Have any suggestions?
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy