There is hope for dogs suffering from hip dysplasia, trouble walking | Pet Peeves
There can be many reasons for a dog to show trouble while walking. In the young dog, there is a condition known as hip dysplasia. Hip dysplasia is most common in large breed dogs such as German shepherds, Great Danes and Labrador retrievers. It is related to the abnormal growth of the hip joint. The hip is a ball and socket joint. If the ball and socket do not form properly when the puppy is growing, permanent changes can occur that result in arthritis.www.nwfdailynews.com
