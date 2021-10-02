In the middle of Stars’ logjam at goaltender, Anton Khudobin’s embracing the competition

The veteran netminder is expected to play the entire game against the Panthers tonight. Stars (0-0-2, 2 points) at Panthers (3-0-0, 6 points) If you're putting odds on it, Anton Khudobin is likely the Stars' No. 1 goalie this season. Ben Bishop still is battling a knee injury and we don't really know when he might be ready. Jake Oettinger's contract makes it easy for the Stars to stash him in the minors while they sort out the goaltending position. And Braden Holtby still is a giant question mark after a season in which the Vancouver Canucks bought him out.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO