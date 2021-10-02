CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the middle of Stars’ logjam at goaltender, Anton Khudobin’s embracing the competition

By Matthew DeFranks
Dallas News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO — Anton Khudobin has been fighting for playing time his entire career. Just maybe not like this. Khudobin is the veteran in the Stars’ goaltending battle, the incumbent starter now competing with Braden Holtby, Jake Oettinger and Ben Bishop (if he’s healthy enough to play) for a roster spot in Dallas. He made his preseason debut on Friday night, allowing five goals on 35 shots during a 6-3 loss in Florida.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

