San Diego, CA

Woman Smoking in Bed Causes Apartment Fire in Talmadge Area

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 8 days ago
Firefighters outside the charred apartment unit. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A woman who was apparently smoking a cigarette in bed sparked a fire that damaged one unit in a Talmage-area apartment complex early Saturday morning, authorities said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue said the fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Menlo Avenue near Norwood Street.

Arriving firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames. They evacuated the entire building, but limited damage to the single apartment unit where the fire started.

A Fire-Rescue spokesman said the woman was able to escape unharmed, and will be assisted by the American Red Cross in finding temporary shelter.

OnScene.TV contributed to this article.

San Diego, CA
Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

