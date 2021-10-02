CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, NJ

Police: Intruder Breaks In Overnight, Robs Lyndhurst Grandmother

By Jerry DeMarco
 8 days ago
A repeat offender broke into his grandmother's home in the middle of the night, then pulled her purse from her hands and fled when she caught him, Lyndhurst police said.

Joseph A. Ban, 29, was rummaging through the 77-year-old victim's belongings when she awoke around 2:30 a.m., Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

She confronted Ban, who demanded cash and credit cards, the lieutenant said.

The woman grabbed her purse, but Ban wrested it from her, knocked her aside and ran from the home, he said.

Officer Michael LeStrange and Sgt. Charles Giangeruso were checking area automated teller machines when they spotted Ban at a Bank of America branch in North Arlington about to make a withdrawal, Auteri said.

They took him into custody without incident, he said.

Ban, who has a drug-related adult history of arrests, was sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Saturday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court. He's charged with robbery, burglary, assault, theft and credit card crime.

