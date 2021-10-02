Teen dead, 3 injured in hotel shooting in Aurora; 2 arrested

AURORA, Colo. – Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting at a hotel that left an 18-year-old man dead and three others, including a juvenile female, injured early Saturday morning. Two men were arrested.

The shooting happened during a party around 1:55 a.m. at the Hyatt House Hotel, 12230 East Colfax Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The department said police arrived to find four gunshot victims inside a room at the hotel.

Three people – a 17-year-old girl, and two men, ages 22 and 23 – were injured. Police said the juvenile female is in critical condition, but she is expected to survive. The two men are hospitalized in stable condition.

The 18-year-old victim died at the hospital. His name will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner after he has been positively identified.

Police said the two male suspects were involved in an altercation and were kicked out of the party. They fired shots through the room’s door after the suspects were removed, striking the four victims inside, according to police.

Gabriel Winfree, a guest at the hotel, said he heard the shooting and a woman screaming and shouting. He said he was concerned for his safety and quickly left the hotel after the incident.

"I'm not a stranger to see things like this, but you know, it's definitely close to home. Enough concern for us to check out early and go stay at another hotel," said Winfree.

Police believe the two suspects arrested, whose names have not been released, were the only ones involved in the shooting. Hotel security assisted in their apprehension, police said.