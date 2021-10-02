Norwegian's new Prima cruise ship will feature a 10-story slide and three-level go-kart racetrack. Here's how the vessel will look.

A gaping hole in the side of a superyacht is usually considered a bad thing, but not according to Lazzarini. The Italian design studio, known for churning out all manner of disruptive creations, has just unveiled a new 226-footer with a giant void smack-dab in the middle of the superstructure. The concept, which has been fittingly named Shape, has a truly singular silhouette with sleek, futuristic lines and a gleaming silver hull that hints at the next-gen tech incorporated throughout. The standout feature is, of course, the arc, or “hole deck” as Lazzarini calls it, which can be customized to each seafarer’s needs....

