Norwegian's new Prima cruise ship will feature a 10-story slide and three-level go-kart racetrack. Here's how the vessel will look.

By Zahra Tayeb
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwegian Cruise Line's latest ship, Prima, features several distinctive onboard amenities. The vessel will include the world's first three-level go-kart track, the company said. Passengers can also play mini-golf against a Vegas-style backdrop. See more stories on Insider's business page. The newly built Norwegian Prima - the first of six...

markets.businessinsider.com

