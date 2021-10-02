CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

EV Week In Review: Tesla Pushes Out FSD Broader Beta Rollout, Chinese Trio Delivers, Ford Doubles Down On EV Investment, Lordstown's Prudent Strategy

By Shanthi Rexaline
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEV stocks went about in a listless manner in the week ended Oct. 1 before ending narrowly mixed. Broader market volatility and company-specific announcements served as catalysts for stock moves. Here are the week's key headlines related to EV stocks:. Tesla's Giga Berlin, Norway Sales, Looming Supply Shock After a...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Niu Technologies Clocks 58% Growth In Q3 E-Scooter Sales

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has reported a 58.3% growth year-on-year in e-scooter sales to 397,079 in the third quarter of FY2021. The company sold 392,112 units in China market, representing a 59.9% increase Y/Y. The growth in China market was mainly driven by retail network expansion and promotion activities. The number...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
Business Insider

Elon Musk says Tesla's German Gigafactory should start producing electric cars by the end of the year - almost 6 months later than first planned

Elon Musk said on Saturday that Tesla's upcoming Gigafactory in Germany should begin producing electric vehicles by the end of 2021, six months later than initially planned, Bloomberg first reported. The factory is scheduled to start production of Tesla's Model Y cars in November or December, Musk said during the...
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Tesla formally drops NDAs with FSD Beta 10.2 rollout

The FSD Beta 10.2 rollout is here, and the gloves seem to be off. As noted by members of the FSD Beta group, Tesla has formally discontinued the program’s nondisclosure agreements (NDAs), just as stated by Elon Musk in his recent appearance at the 2021 Code Conference. Elon Musk confirmed...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

5 Key EV Headlines You May Have Missed This Week: Tesla's Texas Show, Bulls Pile Into Nio, Plug 'Powers' Up, GM Goes All Out, Faraday Future Under Short Attack

Green energy stocks were swept in a green tidal wave in the week ending Oct. 8 amid a host of positive catalysts. The primary drivers were the broader market reversal, strong third-quarter deliveries reported by Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and positive sentiment toward Chinese EV stocks. Tesla Front & Center With...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Business Insider

This Robot-Run Large Cap ETF Has Shed Facebook Stake And Counts Tesla, Apple And These Stocks Among Top Holdings

The Qraft AI-Enhanced US Large Cap ETF (NYSE:QRFT) has retained its holdings in “big tech” companies such as Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), while reducing or divesting its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). What Happened: The exchange-traded fund, which is driven by artificial intelligence,...
STOCKS
Columbus Dispatch

How a Columbus man's simple box design is saving the auto industry millions of dollars

This is a story about a box. "It's not rocket science," said Rudy Youell. "It's almost so stupid it's ridiculous. But it's saving so much money it's amazing." His simple box design is saving the auto industry tens of millions of dollars behind the scenes in production, shipping and labor costs just as companies are navigating a land mine of supply chain disruption and unpredictability that inhibits earning power.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lordstown#Tesla Inc#Tesla Motors#Tsla#Tesla Bull Cathie Wood#Ark Invest#Chinese Trio#Xpeng#Xpev#Li Auto#Li#Fisker Inc#Fsr#The Fisker Magic Works
insideevs.com

EV Rental Company Dropping All EVs Aside From Tesla's Vehicles

If you had to ask one person what they think of Tesla's cars, who might it be? Surely not an overly hardcore Tesla fan who can say no wrong about the company. Not a Tesla hater who's been insisting for years that the brand is minutes away from bankruptcy. How about a rental company that has used a number of EVs for its company for two and a half years? It seems the latter would be able to provide some very objective information.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Ford Motor Company Announces $11 Billion Investment in EV Factories

Despite Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) leading the electric vehicle (“EV”) charge as the largest EV producer in the world, legacy automakers are working hard to catch up with the California-based EV startup. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), which recently unveiled an electric version of its best-selling F-150 pickup truck, has announced that it will invest billions of dollars into significantly expanding its lineup of electric vehicles. This investment will see the American automaker build its largest-ever factory as well as two battery factories to provide battery packs for its EVs.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NYSE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
teslarati.com

Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s FSD Beta 10.2 rollout to ~1k new drivers this week

Elon Musk has posted a key update to Tesla’s FSD Beta 10.2 rollout, with the CEO stating that the new iteration of the company’s advanced driver-assist system is poised for release this coming Friday. Musk also noted that the program would be expanding to about 1,000 new Tesla owners who have registered a perfect 100 rating on their Safety Score.
CARS
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Shares More Details About Tesla's FSD Beta Rollout

If you follow Tesla news, you probably know that the company has initiated a Safety Score program to help it decide which of its owners get Full Self-Driving Beta first. Tesla has slowly rolled out the tech to a number of early beta testers, but now it's time to start rolling it out to more of the fleet.
CARS
teslarati.com

The Cybertruck is now the cheapest Tesla that customers could order today

Tesla tends to roll out price increases and decreases to its vehicle lineup on a rather frequent basis. Just recently, Tesla rolled out new price adjustments to the Model 3 and Model Y, which resulted in the Model 3 Standard Range Plus — the most affordable vehicle in the company’s currently available lineup — now starting at about $42,000 before incentives. This recent round of price increases also had another effect: it made the base Cybertruck the cheapest Tesla that could be ordered today.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy