CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

HYZN DEADLINE: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - HYZNW

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: HYZN; HYZNW) publicly traded securities between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until November 29, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Hyzon Motors class action lawsuit. The Hyzon Motors class action lawsuit charges Hyzon Motors and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Hyzon Motors class action lawsuit was commenced on September 30, 2021 in the Western District of New York and is captioned Kauffmann v. Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation, No. 21-cv-06612.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Hyzon Motors class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Hyzon Motors class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than November 29, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: On February 9, 2021, Hyzon Motors issued a press release entitled "Hyzon Motors, the Leading Hydrogen Fuel Cell Heavy Vehicle Company, Announces Business Combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation; Combined Company Expected to be Listed on Nasdaq." On July 16, 2021, the merger between Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation - a special purpose acquisition vehicle, also known as a "SPAC" or blank-check company - and Hyzon Motors USA Inc. f/k/a Hyzon Motors Inc. closed. On that date, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation changed its name to Hyzon Motors Inc. and on July 19, 2021, Hyzon Motors common stock began trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "HYZN" and Hyzon Motors warrants began trading under the ticker symbol "HYZNW." Before the merger, Hyzon Motors securities traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbols "DCRBU" for Units, "DCRB" for common stock, and "DCRBW" for warrants.

The Hyzon Motors class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Hyzon Motors was misrepresenting the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers; (ii) Hyzon Motors could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (iii) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On September 28, 2021, market analyst Blue Orca Capital published a report about Hyzon Motors disclosing, among other things, that: (i) "Hyzon's Largest Customer is a Fake-Looking Chinese Shell Entity Formed 3 Days Before Deal Announced"; (ii) "Channel Checks Reveal Next Largest Customer Not Really a Customer"; and (iii) "Phantom Big-Name Customers Suggest Overstated Orders and Financial Projections." On this news, Hyzon Motors shares fell approximately 28%, damaging investors.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has launched a dedicated SPAC Task Force to protect investors in blank check companies and seek redress for corporate malfeasance. Comprised of experienced litigators, investigators, and forensic accountants, the SPAC Task Force is dedicated to rooting out and prosecuting fraud on behalf of injured SPAC investors. The rise in blank check financing poses unique risks to investors. Robbins Geller's SPAC Task Force represents the vanguard of ensuring integrity, honesty, and justice in this rapidly developing investment arena.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Hyzon Motors securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Hyzon Motors class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Hyzon Motors class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Hyzon Motors class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Hyzon Motors class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever - $7.2 billion - in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs' firm. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101 J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900 jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyzn-deadline-hyzon-motors-inc-investors-with-substantial-losses-have-opportunity-to-lead-class-action-lawsuit---hyznw-301390104.html

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

SLQT Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies SelectQuote, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SelectQuote, Inc. ("SelectQuote" or the "Company") (SLQT) - Get SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who: (1) purchased SelectQuote shares in or traceable to the Company's initial public offering of common stock conducted on or around May 20, 2020 (the "Offering"); and/or (2) purchased shares of the Company's common stock between May 20, 2020 and August 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/slqt.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ANVS Upcoming Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Annovis Bio, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 18, 2021

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Annovis Bio, Inc. ("Annovis" or the "Company") (ANVS) - Get Annovis Bio Inc. Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Annovis securities between May 21, 2021 and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/anvs.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SLQT INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages SelectQuote, Inc. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important October 15 Deadline In Securities Class Action - SLQT

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) - Get SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Report: (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around May 20, 2020 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (ii) between May 20, 2020 and August 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important October 15, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of Waterdrop Inc. Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) ("Waterdrop") that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Waterdrop American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") in or traceable to Waterdrop's May 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO").
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action Lawsuit#Class Actions#Investors#Sec#Hyzon Motors Inc F K A
TheStreet

LIVE VENTURES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Ventures Incorporated And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Live Ventures Incorporated ("Live Ventures" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LIVE) in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Live Ventures securities between December 28, 2016 and August 3, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 12, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

CEI INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, LEADING IVNESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Camber Energy, Inc. Investors To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - CEI

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: CEI) resulting from allegations that Camber may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Camber...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces The Filing Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. F/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, Expanding The Class Period

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, prominent investor rights law firm Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP ("BLB&G") filed a class action lawsuit for violations of the federal securities laws in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ("ATI" or the "Company") f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II ("FVAC") and certain of the Company's current and former senior executives and the former directors of FVAC (collectively, "Defendants"). The complaint expands the class period that was asserted in a previously-filed related securities class action pending against ATI captioned Burbige v. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, No. 1:21-cv-04349 (N.D. Ill.), and is brought on behalf of purchasers of ATI securities between February 22, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or holders of shares of FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 who were eligible to vote at FVAC's June 15, 2021 special meeting.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

EARGO SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc. - EAR

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 6, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Eargo, Inc. (NasdaqGS: EAR), if they purchased the Company's securities between February 25, 2021 and September 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Longeveron Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - LGVN

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Longeveron Inc. ("Longeveron" or the "Company") (LGVN) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, and docketed under 21-cv-23303, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Longeveron Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about February 12, 2021 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) Longeveron securities between February 12, 2021 and August 12, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
LAW
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before December 6, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who acquired Eargo, Inc. ("Eargo" or the "Company") (EAR) securities from February 25, 2021 through September 22, 2021 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until December 6, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
LAW
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. ("Nanox" or "the Company") (NNOX) - Get Nano X Imaging LTD Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Yalla Group Limited (YALA)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming October 12, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA) American Depository Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") between September 30, 2020 and August 9, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
LAW
TheStreet

EAR CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District captioned Fazio v. Eargo, Inc., et al., (Case No. 21-cv-7848) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Eargo, Inc. ("Eargo" or the "Company") (EAR) securities between February 25, 2021 and September 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
LAW
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SelectQuote, Inc. ("SelectQuote" or the "Company") (SLQT) - Get SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Report securities between February 8, 2021 and May 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). SelectQuote investors have until October 15, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
TheStreet

(NNOX) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer A Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. ("Nano-X" or the "Company") (NNOX) - Get Nano X Imaging LTD Report. The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Nano-X securities between June 17, 2021 and August 18, 2021. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than December 6, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

(HNST) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer A Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading The Honest Company, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of The Honest Company, Inc. ("The Honest Company" or the "Company") (HNST) . The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased The Honest Company common stock pursuant or traceable to the May 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than November 15, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

FILING DEADLINE FOR THE HONEST COMPANY, INC. (NASDAQ: HNST) SHAREHOLDERS: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Honest Company, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion no later than November 15, 2021in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of The Honest Company, Inc. ("Honest " or the "Company") (HNST) from May 3, 2021 through September 15, 2021(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation Of Owlet, Inc. (OWLT) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a national investor rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Owlet, Inc. ("Owlet" or the "Company") (OWLT) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on your Owlet investments or would...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SELECTQUOTE, INC. (NYSE: SLQT) CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT IMPENDING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against SelectQuote Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of SelectQuote Inc.. ("SelectQuote" or the "Company") (SLQT) - Get SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Report from February 8, 2021 through May 11, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
56K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy