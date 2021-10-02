Rider wrestling schedule release: Big Ten home opener, N.J. foes and a match at Penn State
The Rider University wrestling team will face a Big Ten opponent in Purdue to open the season, hosting the Boilermakers on Saturday night, Nov. 6. The Broncs will follow up with another Saturday night match the following week when they host their Mid-American Conference opener against Northern Illinois, before competing at the University of Pennsylvania on Nov. 21 in the Keystone Classic.www.nj.com
