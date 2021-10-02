CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rider wrestling schedule release: Big Ten home opener, N.J. foes and a match at Penn State

By Bill Evans
NJ.com
NJ.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Rider University wrestling team will face a Big Ten opponent in Purdue to open the season, hosting the Boilermakers on Saturday night, Nov. 6. The Broncs will follow up with another Saturday night match the following week when they host their Mid-American Conference opener against Northern Illinois, before competing at the University of Pennsylvania on Nov. 21 in the Keystone Classic.

www.nj.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

