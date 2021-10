In the popular imagination, pro-choice protestors tend to be college students, coastal activists, or other young people not necessarily raising children (but who are determined to decide for themselves when and if they will do so). Realistically, however, the majority of people seeking abortions have given birth; according to the Guttmacher Institute, 61% of people who terminate a pregnancy already have at least one child. That truth was put into evidence at the Texas State Capitol on Saturday, October 2, where thousands of people gathered to protest the state’s restrictive new six-week abortion ban.

6 DAYS AGO