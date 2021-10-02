At least 49 Kentucky public school workers dead from COVID
PIKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Another Kentucky public school employee died of COVID-19 this past week, bringing the total to at least 49, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The educator’s group Kentucky 120 United has been tracking the deaths of public school workers from pre-K to 12th grade. The most recent victim of the pandemic was Kimberly Williamson, an elementary substitute instructional assistant and substitute custodian in the Pike County schools.www.middletownpress.com
