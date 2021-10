The Warren County Supervisors meet in regular session tomorrow. The board will consider a rezoning request, hold public hearings on changes to county code and a conveyance of property, consider the reimbursement of county budgets with CARES Act funds, consider approval of a 28E Agreement with City of Hartford and Warren County, consider placing two yield signs at the intersection of Nevada Street and 130th Avenue to create a 2-way yield condition and an entrance variation. The meeting begins at 9:30am in the boardroom of the Warren County Administration Building.

