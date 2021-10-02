CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi company has $54M Navy contract: inflatable boats

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi company has a $54 million contract to build rigid inflatable boats, trailers and related equipment for the Coast Guard and foreign governments. United States Marine Inc. of Gulfport expects to do most of the work in Gulfport, with 20% of the work in Corinth,...

