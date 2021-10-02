Ben Davis coach responds after shooting outside football stadium cuts game short

INDIANAPOLIS — Ben Davis’ head coach is speaking out after a shooting outside the football stadium Friday night cut the game short.

The shooting happened during the team’s homecoming game against Carmel High School.

While the teams were competing inside the stadium, several teenagers got into an altercation outside. Mary Lang with M.S.D. of Wayne township says one of the teens was identified as a former Wayne Township student.

In between plays during the fourth quarter, at least six gunshots rang out. Almost immediately, the field was flooded as players sprinted towards the locker room.

Several Ben Davis administrators were in the area when the incident occurred and implemented its safety plan. Coaches, athletes, and spectators were ushered to areas of safety while the situation was processed and the scene secured.

One of the teens involved in the altercation outside was hit in the arm. They were transported to the hospital for treatment and M.S.D of Wayne Township police apprehended the shooter.

According to Jim Inskeep from Carmel athletics, the game was suspended while coaches came together to decide whether or not the game would continue. They came to the decision to end the game. Carmel was leading 35-21.

Jason Simmons, head coach for Ben Davis High School, tweeted early Saturday morning to keep the focus on the young people ready to change the world in both schools and communities.

Mary Lang said they have been in touch with Mayor Joe Hogsett to discuss the shooting. Hogsett offered resources of the city to the students and staff of the M.S.D. of Wayne Township.

The official school-sponsored Ben Davis homecoming activities scheduled for Saturday will continue as planned and additional safety measures are being implemented.

Students and staff will have access to additional supports at Ben Davis High School on Monday for those who may need help processing this event.

