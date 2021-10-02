Dine Latino Restaurant Week celebrates Hispanic cuisine in L.A.

Hispanic cuisine and culture are on full display this week with over 150 local eateries being showcased for the Latino Restaurant Association’s Dine Latino Restaurant Week in Los Angeles.

The weeklong initiative, which ends Sunday, features a prix fixe meal for a reasonable price while driving awareness and customers toward Latino-owned businesses.

KTLA’s Megan Telles visited the following restaurants to learn about their specials:

Cilantro Lime at 934 S. Los Angeles St., Los Angeles

Artesano Tamaleria at 819 Santee St., Los Angeles

Birria on Broadway at 223 W. 6th St., Los Angeles

El Gallo Grill at 4533 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave., Los Angeles

Tortas Ahogadas at 123 Washington Blvd., Montebello

To explore other participating restaurants and more information, visit the event’s website .

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 2, 2021.

