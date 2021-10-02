Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This

Shutterstock

We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.

In the past 18 months, the company has made some changes to adjust to the new needs of its shoppers, from delivery programs to subscription services, and Walmart's latest move hasn't gone over so well with its loyal customers. Read on to find out what Walmart is getting rid of that is poised to change holiday shopping forever.

Walmart has officially gotten rid of its traditional layaway service ahead of the 2021 holiday shopping season, replacing it with a new buy-now-pay-later option via Affirm. The retailer is advertising this financing service as "an alternative to layaway," so customers can pay over time and set a paced amount of their choosing. According to Walmart, approved customers can finance their order over the course of three to 24 months, depending on the cost of the items. Only certain types of items are eligible, and they must range from $144 to $2,000, including tax.

"Last holiday season, we removed seasonal layaway from most of our stores with the exception of select jewelry items at select stores, and based on what we learned, we are confident that our payment options provide the right solutions for our customers," Walmart said in a statement.

Unlike Walmart's previous layaway service, Affirm includes a finance charge, which may be an annual percentage rate (APR) of anywhere between 10 to 30 percent, based on credit—which makes it a difficult option for many people who do not have credit or have bad credit. Others may also be ineligible if their bank is not connected to Affirm.

Walmart's decision to get rid of layaway and replace it with Affirm's payment plan has not gone over well with all of its customers. "This is a huge blow to working poor people," one reporter tweeted, garnering more than 200 likes. "Layaway is how we get things when we do not have credit. It is how parents buy clothes and gifts for their kids or how folks buy big ticket items. If we had credit, we wouldn't need layaway. Walmart just gutted so many families' dreams."

Layaway had become a popular option for many families during the holiday season, helping people afford gifts, decorations, and other holiday essentials during a pricey time of year. Now, some customers are accusing Walmart of ruining the holidays by getting rid of the traditional service. "Congrats on killing Christmas for SO MANY families who were DEPENDING on layaway for Christmas & who do not qualify for Affirm," one user tweeted directly at Walmart's official Twitter account.

Another spoke directly about their long-standing experience with the layaway option, a payment option that dates back to the 1920s. "My parents had to use layaway a few times over the years when I was young. A couple of times, we may not have had Christmas presents under the tree without that free service," the customer said.

At one point, Walmart offered layaway services year-round. But in 2006, the retailer decided to phase out the program altogether, citing "declining use and increasing costs." Walmart then chose to bring layaway back in 2011 for the holiday season, according to The New York Times, and customers have been relying on the service for holiday purchases since then.

"Our customer was saying if they had two more paycheck cycles, that really would be helpful for them," Duncan Mac Naughton, the former chief merchandising and marketing officer for Walmart U.S, told the news outlet at the time. "It just tells us the customer's still struggling, as they tell us about their concerns with energy prices, housing prices, the job security, that 9.2 percent unemployment—it tells us that this is a fragile economy and the customer needs our help." By comparison, the unemployment rate now is 5.2 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but of course, it's been a trying financial time for many.

"When our 6 kids were little we didn't have a lot of money and it was hard to save, I'd do a Walmart layaway every year for Christmas as it was easier to make payments than to save. Now Walmart is using a lender that will charge up to 30!!% interest. Shame on them," another customer wrote on Twitter.

Best Life has reached out to Walmart for a response to the customer backlash, but did not immediately hear back.