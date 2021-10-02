CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Away End | Nashville SC with Soccer Moses

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City FC welcomes Nashville SC this weekend with both sides seeking to cement their place in the playoffs. For this edition of 'The Away End' presented by Berkeley College & Rennert International, we spoke to Soccer Moses, AKA Stephen Mason, one of Nashville SC's most recognizable fans. Hi...

Chicago Fire 0, Nashville SC 0: Quick and Dirty Recap

Here is your quick & dirty editorial-free recap of the Chicago Fire match against Nashville SC. The Fire drew 0-0 Stay tuned for more postgame coverage here on Hot Time In Old Town. In the meantime, join the conversation in the comments or on social media.
Chicago Fire draw Nashville SC 0-0 on a horribly torn up Soldier Field pitch

Nashville SC, Soldier Field, Chicago, Chicago Fire FC, Chicago Fire, Notre Dame Fighting Irish football, Raphaël Wicky, Chicago Bears. In the last two seasons back at Soldier Field, the Chicago Fire have gotten used to playing on choppy grass surfaces in the fall. But Saturday’s college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame left the pitch in horrible shape, so much so that neither the Fire nor Nashville SC could play one or two touch soccer—with even the simplest passes bouncing and skipping at odd angles during the 0-0 draw. After most Bears games, pockmarks are usually worst between the hashmarks, but on Sunday they were all over the field, with buckets of green paint used to cover up the gridiron markings and logos.
Nashville SC hope to hand Orlando City fifth straight loss

A visit to Nashville might not present the ideal opportunity for Orlando City SC to halt their longest losing streak of the season. Orlando look to avoid a fifth straight defeat Wednesday night, against a Nashville SC club that hasn't lost at home in nearly a year. While Orlando (10-8-8,...
Fire, Nashville SC play to 0-0 draw

The Fire have an optics problem, and it has nothing to do with their maligned logo that will be going away soon. Sunday’s 0-0 tie with Nashville SC in front of a season-high crowd of 15,915 was played on a Soldier Field grass surface with football markings more than visible. A day after Notre Dame beat Wisconsin, the game’s “Shamrock Series” logo was covered over with green spray paint but easily detectable, as were the schools’ colorful end zone designs.
Orlando City aims to break 4-game losing streak at Nashville SC

Desperation hasn’t kicked in, but Orlando City’s playoff chances rest on snapping a four-game losing streak as the Lions face Nashville SC on Wednesday. The Lions have floundered through the last two months, dropping from second in the Eastern Conference while winning only two of their last 10 matches. Injuries...
Come to Hard Rock Cafe before Nashville SC vs Orlando City SC

Join us at Hard Rock Cafe on Lower Broadway Wednesday, September 29 before our match against Orlando City SC as the Boys in Gold look to solidify their hold on second place in the Eastern Conference. Come celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with The Nashville SC street team, ESPN Radio, and 102.9 The Buzz.
Orlando City at Nashville SC: Player Grades and Man of the Match

Orlando City finished up their three match road trip heading into Music City to take on Nashville SC. The Lions did a good job maintaining possession to try to keep Nashville off the scoreboard, but a penalty and a counterattack made things difficult for Orlando City on the road. Possession was obviously the name of the game for Óscar Pareja, as Nashville is a team that can score in bunches. But that also plays right into Nashville’s game plan of sitting back and waiting for mistakes, too. Despite the challenges, Orlando City was able to secure a 2-2 draw, and earn a point on the road.
What to watch for as Nashville SC returns home to face Orlando City SC

The Boys in Gold are finally home. After four straight matches on the road, Nashville SC (11W-3L-12D, 45 pts) returns to Nissan Stadium on Wednesday night to take on Orlando City SC (10W-8L-8D, 38 pts). Nashville took seven of a potential 12 points on the road trip, earning two wins,...
Orlando City vs. Nashville SC: Preview, How to Watch, TV Info, Live Stream, Lineups, Match Thread, and More

Welcome to your match thread for a Wednesday night match-up between Orlando City (10-8-8, 38 points) and Nashville SC (11-3-12, 45 points) at Nissan Stadium. It’s the second of three scheduled meetings between the two southeastern sides this season and the second of two in Nashville. Nashville SC will make the return trip to Exploria Stadium on Halloween.
Nashville SC and New York City FC hit the pitch

Nashville SC (11-3-13) vs. New York City FC (11-10-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York City FC -138, Nashville SC +365, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC and Nashville SC take the pitch. New York City FC compiled a 12-8-3 record overall in the 2020...
Poor field conditions contribute to Fire’s 0-0 tie with Nashville SC

The Fire had a field problem Sunday. The 0-0 tie with Nashville SC in front of a season-high crowd of 15,915 was played on a Soldier Field grass surface with football markings. A day after Notre Dame beat Wisconsin, the game’s “Shamrock Series” midfield logo was covered over with green paint but easily detectable, as were the schools’ colorful end-zone designs. The white gridiron lines had dulled, but not much.
Know Your Opponent | Nashville SC

Orlando City (10-8-8, 38 pts) starts a massive week with a six-pointer at Nashville SC (11-3-12, 45 pts), the side currently in second place in the Eastern Conference. The match is set to kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Tennessee and will be televised locally with coverage beginning at 8 p.m. on FOX35 PLUS, with free streaming available through the LionNation app. Local radio coverage will be available from 8 p.m. on FM 96.9 the Game in English and Acción 97.9 FM in Spanish.
Storylines | City vs. Nashville SC

Wednesday will serve as the second matchup between the Lions and Nashville SC this season, the first of which taking place in a midweek fixture on Aug. 18. That match saw the two sides battle to a 1-1 draw, with Antonio Carlos scoring his third goal as a Lion in the match and his second in the calendar year.
Orlando City vs. Nashville SC: Final Score 2-2 as Lions Roar Back from Two-Goal Deficit

Daryl Dike scored from the penalty spot in his first career attempt and an own goal in stoppage time helped Orlando City come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Nissan Stadium. The Lions (10-8-9, 39 points) were moments from their fifth consecutive loss but got some of the breaks late that have been going against them in recent weeks to earn a much-needed point at second-place Nashville (11-3-13, 46 points).
Nashville SC Announces Three More International Call-Ups Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 2, 2021) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today that midfielders Aníbal Godoy (Panama) and Randall Leal (Costa Rica) along with defender Alistair Johnston (Canada) will represent their respective countries in this next phase of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying. Johnston has been a mainstay for Canada Soccer...
Lions Net Late Equalizer, Draw 2-2 at Nashville SC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Sept. 29, 2021) - Orlando City SC (10-8-9, 39 points) battled to a 2-2 draw against Nashville SC (11-3-13, 46 points) on Wednesday night at Nissan Stadium, overcoming a two-goal deficit to earn the point on the road. Daryl Dike netted his second goal in as many contests...
