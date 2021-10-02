CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oktoberfest roars to life again

By newsknuj
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a scaled-down event last year due to pandemic restrictions, Oktoberfest roared back to life at the Best Western Plus Friday night. Music continues at the Best Western Plus Saturday with the Concord Singers at 2 and 6:30 p.m., Schell’s Hobo Band 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Dain’s Dutchmen, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Green Mill patio music Saturday features Musik Meister Josh Norman from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Christa Bohlmann from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Downtown music on Center Street features Dain’s Dutchmen 10 a.m. to noon, the Blue Ringers noon to 3 p.m. and the Deer Brand Polka Gen 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. Johnny Helget and Nate Frederickson perform at the B&L Bar, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. DJ CPR follows until closing. The Lamplighter features live music from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. German-American parade at 11 a.m. today.

