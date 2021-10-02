Oktoberfest roars to life again

The gates to Schell’s Brewery opened at exactly 10:30 a.m. to start the final day of New Ulm’s Oktoberfest 2021 celebration. It was a return to traditional Oktoberfest celebrations after the necessary restrictions put in place last year by the pandemic. In 2020, only 250 guests were allowed at Schell’s for a pre-sale ticket event. This year, there was no guest restriction. Over 250 people were waiting in line to get into Schell’s when the gate opened. Over 1,000 people visited the Brewery within the first 90 minutes. By the end of the day, staff estimated close to 3,000 people visited Schell’s.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO