PORTLAND — All are welcome to gather at a special series set for Portland in October that will focus on the spiritual dimensions of mourning and grief. The series is entitled “Praying Through Grief” and will be held in the Monsignor DiMingo Hall at St. Peter Church, located on 72 Federal Street in Portland, on Saturday mornings from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 16, 23, and 30.