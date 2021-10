The Los Angeles Dodgers will be sweating the health of Clayton Kershaw after he left Friday’s start against the Milwaukee Brewers. Kershaw was making what would be his final appearance of the regular season and did not look sharp against Milwaukee. He allowed three earned runs on five hits in 1.2 innings, striking out one. During the second inning, he left the game after talking with a trainer.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO