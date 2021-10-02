CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

By Kate Bubacz
buzzfeednews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, we all needed a minute to look on the lighter side of things. The Great British Baking Show has started a new season, which is always an inspiration — remember when sheet cakes were the standard? Don't worry, we're here to remind you of how far we have come. Speaking of looking back, Disney World turns 50 years old down in Florida and the George Eastman museum in Rochester has an exhibition on the history of travel photography (and we have come very far in that realm indeed).

www.buzzfeednews.com

locusmag.com

Photo Story: Odyssey 2021

The 2021 Odyssey Writing Workshop was held June 7 – July 16, 2021. ‘‘Similar to last year, Odyssey held its writing workshop online due to the ongoing pandemic. It is still the same intense and immersive experience as always!’’ The 12 students came from the US, Denmark, New Zealand, and India; six of the students received scholarships.
PHOTOGRAPHY
digital-photography-school.com

Weekly Photo Challenge: Just Add Light

I have been thinking about light a lot recently, adding light to images by using lots of different sources, flash, led panels, torches, bedside lamps etc, but I have to level with you, while I love experimenting with light, I’m not a master of ‘all of the settings’ and I mess up often – and that’s ok, we learn.
PHOTOGRAPHY
mariposagazette.com

Your photos

Submitted photoReader Leslie Brenner who lives on the Ponderosa Basin submitted this photo of a praying mantis. Brenner said she has been watching a group of them, with the female leading the mating ritual. Brenner said she is “pretty sure” the males became dinner for the female once the ritual was complete, which is common in the praying mantis world. Do you have a photo for this weekly feature? If so, email it to greg@mariposagazette.com. Please include your name and a short description of the...
ANIMALS
Record

Readers Photo Challenge: Take me to the river

“Rivers” is the subject of the latest Readers Photo Challenge. Stockton and the surrounding area are in the middle of the California Delta, which boasts more than 1,000 miles of waterways. For this assignment, not only rivers but sloughs, channels and canals are fair game as well. Most towns have...
STOCKTON, CA
thegraftonnews.com

View: A short story called 'The Plan'

As his heavy limp hand flopped onto the cheap plastic digital alarm clock, George’s mind slipped from a world of infinite possibilities to one of limited realty. The annoying drone was finally silenced. The red luminary numbers glowed 8:30 as the early-morning light began to fill his bedroom. He lay languishing in the moment of bliss, just after waking but prior to full consciousness. And then it struck him, “today is the day!" “I’ll get them all!" he thought to himself. Today was the day that the plan would be executed.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
newbernnow.com

The Photos and Stories Behind Them

I stared at this beautiful photo of a couple I know. Perfect setting. Gorgeous couple. Smiles. Flawless. I found out the story behind the photo. Hateful conversations. Bruises. Tears. Anger. I stared at the family photo, all dressed in shades of blue on the beach. Laughter. Hugs. Perfection. I found...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Our world in photos: September 27

PAKISTAN — Festival: Women jostled to get free milk at a distribution point during the celebrations of the three-day annual festival of famous saint Al-Sheikh Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajveri known as Data Ganj Baksh at his shrine, in Lahore, on Sunday. Thousands of people traveled from all over Pakistan to attend the celebrations. Photo: K.M. Chaudary/AP.
WORLD
Colossal

In ‘Two Worlds,’ Split-View Photos Frame the Dual Environments Above and Below the Water’s Surface

From the coral-cloaked Kimbe Bay of Papua New Guinea to the icebergs of Antarctica’s Danco Island, the bisected photographs in David Doubilet’s forthcoming book Two Worlds: Above and Below the Sea unveil the diverse ecosystems on either side of the water’s surface. The 128-page volume published by Phaidon features 70 images from Doubilet’s 50-year career spent traveling the globe and pioneering the field of underwater photography.
PHOTOGRAPHY
djmag.com

This new photo exhibition celebrates clubbing memories and stories

Dancefloor Recall, a photography project based around London nightlife, is to host an exhibition event at the city's Corsica Studios. The project, which is the work of photographers Heather Shuker and Fran Hales, was birthed amid the closure of clubs in the UK during the COVID-19 pandemic, and revolves around a series of portraits captured outside London clubs. Shuker and Hales hoped to capture various human relationships and connections that started on the city's dancefloors with the project.
VISUAL ART
seoulbeats.com

For Your Viewing Pleasure: Playing With Light

Welcome back to another instalment of For Your Viewing Pleasure, where we take time out of the week to curate a set of photos from the K-pop landscape. With fall officially here and the sun setting earlier each day, light is on the mind. These images play with light in some way, whether it is creating a spotlight effect like in Jo Yuri‘s concept photo or using it as a natural highlighter like 1st Look does for Mingyu‘s image. High contrast in Baekho‘s photo carves deep shadows around his face, while soft blue and touches of red light crown IU in her Vogue shoot. And, of course, the inspiration for this FYVP theme: Winter from aespa teases the group’s anticipated comeback as beams of white light surround her in a gentle storm.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Houston Chronicle

Disaster strikes again for celebrity chef Rachael Ray

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is sifting through the ruins of another home. A little over a year after a fire destroyed her Warren County home, Ray tells People magazine the New York City apartment she shares with husband John Cusimano was flooded when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle just shared an update on "beautiful" baby Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour of New York has been quite the whirlwind, with the couple making appearances at the likes of large-scale events, such as Global Citizen Live, to more intimate settings like a school in Harlem, where the Duchess of Sussex dropped in to read her best-selling book, The Bench.
WORLD
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Country
Argentina
realtynewsreport.com

Hearst Mansion Sold at Auction – Once Seen in Godfather Movie

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – (Realty News Report) – The Hearst Estate, featured in “The Godfather” movie, has been sold at an auction for $63.1 million. With competitive bidding starting at $48 million and proceeding at $100,000 increments, the courtroom auction ended with a billionaire named Nicolas Berggruen taking the keys to the mansion.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

