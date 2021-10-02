9 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Welcome back to another instalment of For Your Viewing Pleasure, where we take time out of the week to curate a set of photos from the K-pop landscape. With fall officially here and the sun setting earlier each day, light is on the mind. These images play with light in some way, whether it is creating a spotlight effect like in Jo Yuri‘s concept photo or using it as a natural highlighter like 1st Look does for Mingyu‘s image. High contrast in Baekho‘s photo carves deep shadows around his face, while soft blue and touches of red light crown IU in her Vogue shoot. And, of course, the inspiration for this FYVP theme: Winter from aespa teases the group’s anticipated comeback as beams of white light surround her in a gentle storm.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 13 DAYS AGO