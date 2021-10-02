CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Why do leaves change color in fall?

By Rachel Duensing, Nexstar Media Wire
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UjVRv_0cF8jzfd00

RALEIGH, N.C. ( WNCN ) – It’s something we look forward to every year: the leaves changing colors, lighting up the landscape with a gorgeous array of colors. But why does this happen?

In short, the leaves are dying.

It is a little morbid to think about something so beautiful in that way, but that’s the short answer.

The long answer has to do with chlorophyll.

Chlorophyll is found within cells of all plants, including in leaves, and plays an important role in photosynthesis, which keeps plants alive. Chlorophyll absorbs sunlight and gives a leaf the energy it will use to break down carbon dioxide and water into food. This happens most often during the spring and summer months, leaving the leaves bright and green.

Why the sky will soon be turning a richer shade of blue

While we see green more vibrantly, there are other pigments within leaves year-round. The green is simply outshining the other colors.

During the fall, as temperatures cool and the days have less sunlight, chlorophyll is not creating as much food for the plant and it starts to break down. As it breaks down, the green pigment fades away leaving behind the yellow, orange, and red we associate with fall foliage.

The exact color of fall leaves depends on the types of trees where you live.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
capecod.com

Why Climate Change is Making It Harder to Chase Fall Foliage

Arborists and ecologists say the trend is likely to continue as the planet warms. The leaves have been subjected to droughts that cause leaves to turn brown and wither before they can reach peak color. There have also been heat waves prompting leaves to fall before autumn even arrives, and extreme weather events that strip trees of their leaves altogether.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

Dull autumn colors, leaves falling quicker due to drought

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Colorful leaves are an autumn staple, but you may not see as many this season. That’s because the state’s ongoing drought conditions are causing trees to shed quicker than usual. But before they fall, experts from the City of Mankato say leaves won’t be as bright this year.
MANKATO, MN
WSLS

FOLIAGE WATCH: When you could see the leaves change color this year

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. October is rapidly approaching, which means the comfortable fall days will become more commonplace. It also means the leaves on trees around Southwest and Central Virginia will start to change!. Here’s a look at the average peak foliage dates...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Weather#Fall Foliage#Photosynthesis
clevelandmagazine.com

Watch The Leaves Change This Fall At Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Bask in the fall color palette at the national park's Ledges Overlook, where you can look for miles over the tree canopy. While Cleveland’s summers can (sometimes) be a little too hot and its winters can (sometimes) be a little too cold, you’d be hard-pressed to find a place that wears its fall colors better.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
WTAJ

Science with Shields: Episode #91- Why Leaves Change Color

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields shows you why leaves change color in the fall using chromatography. Label your types of leaves, and separate them by leaf type. Cut up a leaf into tiny pieces and put it into a glass. (The smaller the leaf is cut up the better the experiment will turn out.) Do this for every type of leaf into separate glasses. Next, add rubbing alcohol to just cover the tops of the cut-up leaves. Mix this and try to mash it a little more. Next, make a coffee filter into a cone shape. Put a different coffee filter into the top of every glass with the point part down. Now, let it sit for over 12 hours, and take notice of what happens to the coffee filter. You should see green color on the coffee filter and then slowly to the top it should turn a light yellow, light orange, or light red.
WILDLIFE
cnycentral.com

All-time warmth record within reach, delays fall foliage color change

Central New York and Syracuse has had on top of one of the warmest Septembers on record, and one of the hottest Augusts and summers on record! Temperatures started October near to above average. Up next, numbers will be noticeably above average for at least the next 7 days or more!
SYRACUSE, NY
cbslocal.com

Fall Foliage Report: Above Average Temps Slow Changing In Colors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some leaves in northern Pennsylvania have reached peak color, but above average temperatures could slow the changing of colors in much of the state. According to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ weekly fall foliage report, leaf peepers should travel north of Route 80 for the best color.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WVNews

Autumn Glory Festival highlights changing fall colors

As the summer season draws to a close in one of Maryland’s top tourist destinations, attention turns to celebrating some of the best fall scenes anywhere. Every year, Garrett County is home to the Autumn Glory Festival, five days of appreciation of the beauty of the local fall foliage. This year’s event will be held Oct. 13-17.
OAKLAND, MD
Phys.org

Video: Are we standing on a quadrillion tons of diamonds?

There might be a quadrillion tons of diamonds 100 miles below Earth's surface. But the farthest we've traveled is 7 miles down, so how could we know that?. Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details to third parties.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
texasbreaking.com

Pool of Water Turns Blood Red Near Dead Sea. Could It Be The End?

Researchers in Jordan are puzzled after a pool of water near the Dead Sea turned blood red just recently. Witnesses are not sure about how it happened as the pool is usually clear blue. Could it be the end?. This is the second such instance in two years of a...
WORLD
ScienceAlert

What The Heck Was This Blue 'Luminous Event' Photographed From The Space Station?

On October 8, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet captured something strikingly rare from on board the International Space Station (ISS). The photo – which is a single frame taken from a longer timelapse – might look like it shows a cobalt bomb exploding over Europe, but this scary-looking blue light didn't do any damage. In fact, most people would never have noticed it happening. Instead, the frame shows something far less ominous called a 'transient luminous event' – a lightning-like phenomenon striking upwards in the upper atmosphere. Also known as upper-atmospheric lighting, transient luminous events are a bunch of related phenomena which occur during thunderstorms, but...
ASTRONOMY
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

1K+
Followers
468
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy