NFL

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata (knee) out, safety Rodney McLeod (ACL) to play vs. Chiefs

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

For the second consecutive week , Philadelphia Eagles starting left tackle Jordan Mailata has been declared out, forcing him to miss Sunday’s home game against the Kansas City Chiefs while recovering from a sprained MCL.

The hulking Mailata, listed as 6-foot-8 and 365 pounds, suffered the injury during practice last Thursday and missed the Eagles’ defeat at the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

Just as he did against the Cowboys, former first-round pick Andre Dillard will get the start for Mailata Sunday. Philadelphia head coach Nick Siranni publicly complimented Dillard this week for his performance, despite the Eagles’ 41-21 loss.

The Eagles received some good injury news Friday as veteran safety Rodney McLeod, who has not yet played this season while recovering from a torn ACL in Week 14 last season against New Orleans, was a full go at practice for the third straight day and is expected to play Sunday.

NFL games today: Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

The team is extremely thin at safety with an injury to K’Von Wallace (separated shoulder), who was placed on injured reserve this week. Other than McLeod, Anthony Harris and Marcus Epps are the only other healthy safeties on the roster.

For the Chiefs, defensive end Frank Clark (hamstring) was limited in practice Friday and was tabbed as questionable. Cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) was also ruled as questionable for this weekend, while fellow corner Rashad Fenton (concussion) sat out practice again and will be sidelined against the Eagles.

