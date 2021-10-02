CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss receiver Jonathan Mingo out vs. Alabama

No. 12 Ole Miss will likely be without wide receiver Jonathan Mingo when it faces No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, ESPN is reporting.

Local station WCBI TV reports that Mingo, a junior, has a broken foot and will be out indefinitely.

Mingo is the Rebels’ second-leading receiver with 15 catches for 290 yards and three touchdowns during the team’s 3-0 start this season.

Dontario Drummond leads the Rebels with 20 catches for 339 yards and four TDs; Braylon Sanders is third with eight catches for 133 yards and two scores.

Redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral (997 passing yards, nine TDs, no interceptions) will likely rely more on Drummond and Sanders with Mingo out.

The Rebels might also focus more on the run game, having amassed 896 rushing yards and 11 TDs (five by Corral) over the first three games.

Ole Miss has lost its last five meetings against Alabama, most recently in a 63-48 home loss last Oct. 10.

–Field Level Media

