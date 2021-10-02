Good news for Clemson on the injury front

Clemson football has some good news on the injury front at they prepare to play Boston College tonight in the real Death Valley.

“James Skalski expected to be back today for Clemson against Boston College,” Rece Davis said on ESPN’s College GameDay.

Kirk Herbstreit talked about the impact of having Skalski back in the middle for the Tigers.

“Skaslki big with Tyler Davis and Bresee out in the middle. His calling that defense and helping out those interior players is big,” said Herbstreit.