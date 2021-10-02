CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas abortion law: 600+ protests in all 50 states held Saturday

By Russell Falcon
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 8 days ago

Protesters and state officials will denounce the passage of Senate Bill 8, which bans abortion procedures at six weeks of pregnancy, before many people even realize they're pregnant.

