Shooter sought after Fort Worth delivery driver fatally shot

Fort Worth Police are looking for the person who gunned down a food delivery driver in front of his wife.

24-year-old Hamzah Faraj was shot at approximately 8:00 p.m. on September 11th, near Altamesa, & Kingswood Drive.

Faraj was in the car with his wife, when someone started firing from another vehicle.

Investigators say, it is unclear what led up to the shooting,

They believe that the vehicle involved is a grey four-door Dodge pickup truck.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is urged to contact Fort Worth Police at (817)-392-4341.​

