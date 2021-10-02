CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two teens charged after Parkway Village deadly shooting

By WREG Web
 8 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two teens have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Parkway Village.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon at a gas station on South Perkins near Cottonwood Road. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

At the time of the shooting, police said the suspects were last seen fleeing eastbound on Cottonwood.

Parkway Village gas station shooting kills one

Saturday morning, police said two 16-year-old boys have been arrested for the shooting. Both have been charged with first degree murder in perpetration of especially aggravated robbery and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

Memphis Police say were taken to Juvenile Court.

