The Las Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Colorado Avalanche tonight after a few days off. The Golden Knights will be tasked with shutting down one of the more dominant pairings in MacKinnon and Rantanen. Winger Valeri Nichushkin was very dangerous against the Golden Knights when they played eachother last week. He made a scary backhand pass that led to a one timer goal. With the lines blendered — expect some chaos tonight. I apologize for the later blog, but the goal is to get one out within an hour of the lineup being announced. Peter DeBoer likes to disclose that as late as possible. What can you do?

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO