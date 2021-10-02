CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Splitsvilla 13: Jay Dudhane, Aditi Rajput Win the MTV Reality Show; Shivam Sharma and Pallak Yadav Are Runner-Up

By Vicky Sequeira
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModels Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput from Mumbai lifted the winners’ trophy at the grand finale of MTV ‘Splitsvilla X3’. They pipped Shivam Sharma and Pallak Yadav by winning the finale task titled Love Conquers, which tested their physical and mental strength as well as the depth of their bonding. After winning the show, Aditi said: “I’m delighted to win the show with Jay. We stood by each other since Day 1 and showed everyone the power of our connection. This win is nothing but a surreal feeling for us.” Jagnoor Aneja of MTV Love School Fame Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Egypt – Reports.

