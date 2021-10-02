CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockland County, NY

Gasoline tanker crash on NJ side of Route 287 causes smoky conditions in Rockland County

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18GoJK_0cF8hsYy00

A gasoline tanker crash occurred on the New Jersey side of Route 287 and caused a massive smoke cloud in Rockland County Saturday morning.

Firefighters and emergency personnel are working to clean up the scene.

The accident caused traffic issues in the area. Drivers are encouraged to use local roads to make their way around the closed portion of the thruway.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockland County, NY
Traffic
Rockland County, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
Rockland County, NY
Accidents
Rockland County, NY
Government
County
Rockland County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoky#Gasoline#Tanker#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News 12

News 12

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy