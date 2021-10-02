Gasoline tanker crash on NJ side of Route 287 causes smoky conditions in Rockland County
A gasoline tanker crash occurred on the New Jersey side of Route 287 and caused a massive smoke cloud in Rockland County Saturday morning.
Firefighters and emergency personnel are working to clean up the scene.
The accident caused traffic issues in the area. Drivers are encouraged to use local roads to make their way around the closed portion of the thruway.
It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.
