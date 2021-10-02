CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Driver killed after piece of metal falls from dump truck, pierces windshield

By Nexstar Media Wire, Melissa Torres
WKBN
WKBN
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dd4Tv_0cF8hjrf00

DANVERS Mass. ( WWLP ) – A man from Alaska died after his car windshield was pierced by a piece of metal that had fallen from a dump truck on a Massachusetts highway.

On Friday morning, Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene of the accident following a report of a vehicle that had been struck by the metal debris.

The victim was later identified as Thomas Arrington, 69, of Palmer, Alaska, who arrived in Massachusetts earlier on Friday morning for vacation, police said.

Judge questions whether Jan. 6 rioters are treated unfairly

Arrington was driving a rented 2020 Ford Fusion on a northbound section of highway in Danvers when the piece of metal — identified as a concrete screed, or a tool used to level and smooth freshly poured concrete — pierced the windshield and struck Arrington, per a news release .

Arrington was severely injured, but able to stop the vehicle in the third travel lane. First responders said Arrington had succumbed to his injuries before they arrived.

Arrington’s 68-year-old female passenger was transported to a hospital for evaluation of minor injuries. She has since been released.

Police say the piece of metal fell from the back of a Ford F550 dump truck operated by a 21-year-old male working for a construction company. He has been cooperative.

An investigation is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Driver dead after vehicle flips over in Mass Pike rest area

CHARLTON, Mass. — Police said a 34-year-old woman from Worcester is dead after being thrown from her vehicle in a rollover crash at a Massachusetts Turnpike rest area on Friday afternoon. The single-vehicle crash happened just after 4 p.m. Friday on the eastbound side of the highway at the Charlton...
CHARLTON, MA
New York Post

Alaska man killed when debris pierces windshield in freak accident on highway

An Alaska man vacationing in New England was killed Friday when a large piece of metal suddenly smashed through the windshield of his rental car, police said. Thomas Arrington, 69, was heading north on I-95 near Danvers, Massachusetts around 8:23 a.m. when debris fell out of a dump truck on the same side of the highway, according to Massachusetts State Police.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Massachusetts State
fox35orlando.com

Police: Construction worker dies after being struck by dump truck

ORLANDO, Fla. - A worker at an Orange County construction site died on Monday after being struck by a dump truck, police said. The Orlando Police Department said that at about 9:20 a.m. Monday, they received a call about a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. When officers arrived at the scene, they determined the incident occurred at an active construction site, where land is being cleared.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Accident#Ford Fusion
CBS Boston

30 Vehicles Catch Fire In Taunton Auto Auction Lot

TAUNTON (CBS) – Dozens of vehicles caught fire in the lot of an auto auction in Taunton Friday night. Firefighters were called to the IAA auto auction on Myricks Street at about 5:40 p.m. and discovered approximately 30 vehicles burning. “It takes a lot to get a car on fire but once it gets going, it takes a lot to get it out,” said Taunton Fire Deputy Chief Scott Dexter. Because the lot is in a remote area without hydrants, firefighters had to stretch over 2,000 feet of hose lines to battle the flames. A fire broke out Friday...
TAUNTON, MA
CBS Denver

Truck Driver Abdullateef Akilo Cited For I-70 Car Hauler Crash

(CBS4) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has issued a Careless Driving summons to a 22-year-old truck driver following a violent crash on the western side of Floyd Hill last weekend. Abdullateef Akilo’s rig careened downhill on Interstate 70 and into roadside jersey barriers Saturday afternoon. The cab of the truck jack-knifed and separate from the trailer that was hauling five cars. The trailer jumped the jersey barriers and went down an embankment toward Highway 6, spilling the vehicles along the way. The debris nearly reached Clear Creek. (credit: CBS) Akilo, from Houston, Texas, has a tentative court date in late November or...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
capecod.com

One person evaluated after dump truck rollover in Mashpee

MASHPEE – One person was evaluated for a possible leg injury after a rollover crash involving a dump truck in Mashpee sometime after 3 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 130) at Juniper Lane. The truck driver was able to self extricate from the vehicle. Traffic was backed up in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
MASHPEE, MA
nbcboston.com

Alaska Man Dies After Metal Debris Crashes Through Windshield on I-95 in Mass.

An Alaska man who was visiting Massachusetts on vacation died after a piece of metal went through his windshield on Interstate 95 in Danvers, police say. Massachusetts State Police said the piece of metal, identified as a concrete screed, came off a dump truck and went through the windshield of a car driven by 69-year-old Thomas Arrington of Palmer, Alaska, near the exit to Route 114 around 9 a.m. Friday.
ALASKA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woman killed in Delafield crash involving dump truck

DELAFIELD, Wis. - A woman, 34, was killed when her vehicle collided with a dump truck in Delafield on Monday afternoon, Sept. 27. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Summit Avenue. According to sheriff's officials, the woman's vehicle crossed the center line and was struck by the dump truck. The...
DELAFIELD, WI
US News and World Report

Police: Driver Killed by Metal That Came off Another Vehicle

DANVERS, Mass. (AP) — A driver was killed on a Massachusetts highway on Friday morning when a piece of metal that came off another vehicle went through his windshield, state police said. The death occurred on Interstate 95 north in Danvers at about 9 a.m., authorities said. “This incident involves...
TRAFFIC
WKBN

WKBN

1K+
Followers
704
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy