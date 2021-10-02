CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlights: Brighton 0-0 Arsenal in Premier League

Cover picture for the articleAfter the great display in the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal were once again the irregular and without forceful team that did not go beyond the goalless draw against Brighton that stopped them being much better on the field. Arsenal break a three-game winning streak in the Premier League and are now ninth in the standings, with ten points, while Brighton remains the surprise of the competition and is fifth with fourteen points.

