NBA

Michael Jordan Had 1 of the Best Defenders in NBA History Convinced He Was Unstoppable Just 3 Games Into His Career: ‘I Don’t Think There’s Anybody That Could Defend Michael’

By Andrew Hanlon
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michael Jordan headed to the NBA and the Chicago Bulls after a standout career at North Carolina. There were expectations placed on him, to be sure, but not Michael Jordan level expectations. Even as a rookie, though, MJ quickly proved to the league he was destined for greatness. He even showed out against one of the best defenders in NBA history just three games into his career.

