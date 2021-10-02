CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anti-hazing bill known as Collin’s Law begins Oct. 7

By Jonathan Jackson
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 8 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–On Oct. 7 the anti-hazing bill known as Collin’s Law will go into effect.

Collin’s mother, Kathleen Wiant, has been fighting for nearly three years to get this law into effect.

She said while the journey has been hard, it finally feels like it’s all been worth it.

Back in November of 2018, her son Collin was found dead inside a fraternity house at Ohio University, after inhaling a canister of nitrous oxide — which police reports say was forced upon him in a hazing incident.

Since her son’s death, Kathleen and her husband have worked with lawmakers on anti-hazing legislation, which Governor DeWine signed into law in July.

Collin’s Law states that hazing incidents, especially those involving drugs or alcohol, will now be treated as felonies in Ohio and could result in serious prison time for offenders.

“We don’t want hazing to be looked at anymore as this ‘boys will be boys’ mentality. Right? So this law is saying hazing is criminal, hazing is abusive, it’s barbaric, it’s not acceptable anymore. And that you will be held accountable if you break the law around hazing,” said Kathleen Wiant.

In Ohio, bills signed into law take at least 90 days before they go into effect, which is why Collin’s Law will actually start on Thursday, October 7th.

