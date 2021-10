A new public soccer field was unveiled on Friday at Oscar Charleston Park on the city’s northeast side. The mini-pitch was installed as part of a nationwide initiative to give youth of color equitable access to the sport. It was built to honor groups Black Players for Change and the Black Women’s Player Collective. Both groups have partnered with Adidas and the U.S. Soccer Foundation for the Mini-Pitch Initiative, a project building mini soccer fields in underserved neighborhoods to remove barriers for kids who lack access to the sport.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO