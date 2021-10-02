CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Heavy rain, lightning alters Week 6 football games

 8 days ago
Sports

The thunderstorms that on Friday rolled into the Rio Grande Valley caused a lot of shifts in the Week 6 football schedule, particularly for games in the East Valley.

All five games that were supposed to be played in Cameron County ended up being pushed to today.

The Los Fresnos Falcons were the first East Valley team to announce a postponement Friday afternoon, citing “threatening weather and its extremely high probability of continuing” throughout the evening. Their District 32-6A game against Donna North was postponed to 4 p.m. today.

The other three 32-6A contests also were impacted by weather. The highly anticipated 29th annual Bird Bowl between No. 3 Harlingen High and No. 5 Harlingen South was postponed until 1 p.m. today at Boggus Stadium. The roads heading to the stadium were significantly flooded.

Brownsville Hanna’s bout with No. 4 San Benito will now be played at 11 a.m. today at Sams Memorial Stadium. Brownsville Rivera’s game against No. 9 Weslaco High was rescheduled to 11 a.m. at Bobby Lackey Stadium.

The District 16-4A Division II game between Raymondville and Port Isabel was pushed back to 2 p.m. today at Port Isabel.

Brownsville St. Joseph initially had to push back its kickoff time with Austin Brentwood Christian from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. because Brentwood was delayed on the road due to weather. Because of the long trip for the TAPPS Division II District 3 opponent, the Bloodhounds held off as long as they could in hopes of playing the game at Canales Field.

Continuous lightning in Brownsville kept delaying the potential kickoff time.

Eventually, Mother Nature won out, and with the clock nearing 9 p.m., St. Joseph officially postponed the game to 10:30 a.m. today at Canales Field.

Only two East Valley teams got to play Friday night, both participating in road games. Rio Hondo faced Corpus Christi West Oso in a 16-4A DII contest, and Lyford took on Corpus Christi London at Cabaniss Field. Lyford’s District 16-3A DI game was moved from Pirates Stadium to Cabaniss because of flooding near London’s campus earlier in the week.

