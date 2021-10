Months after dropping their third Japanese album, Perfect World, this summer, TWICE has returned with even more new music. On Friday, Oct. 1, they released their first official English single “The Feels.” As you can tell by the title, the song is all about the girls ~ getting emotional ~ over someone special. “Gotta get to know you more/ Cause I, I can feel a real connection / A supernatural attraction,” the group sings on the track. If you’re in love with the song, wait until you watch TWICE's "The Feels" music video.

