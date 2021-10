BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania – The Marist men's cross country team was led by another strong performance from Chris Paxis at the Paul Short Run, hosted by Lehigh University. Paxis has now been the Red Foxes' leading runner in all three meets he has competed in this fall. He finished 30th overall in the Brown Division with a time of 25:31.5 on the 8km course. That time was a personal best.

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO