Hoosier Hysteria to launch Indiana University's basketball season today at Assembly Hall
Things will be rocking at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Saturday afternoon when Hoosier Hysteria takes over the Hall. Indiana University men's basketball coach Mike Woodson — in his first public appearance as head coach of his alma mater — and women's basketball coach Teri Moren will unveil their 2021-22 teams at 4 p.m. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. Hoosier Hysteria is a free event with open seating.www.heraldtimesonline.com
