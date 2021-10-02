CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland police investigating 105th homicide of 2021

By Liz Jassin
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 8 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An Oakland man is dead and an Oakland woman is injured in what police are calling a home invasion.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of Monticello Avenue in Oakland around 11:30 p.m.

Police found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but the man died at the scene, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation anyone who has information should contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.

Police say this is the city’s 105th homicide of 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

