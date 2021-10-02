CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-04 20:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-05 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until further notice. * At 7:35 PM CDT Monday the stage was 2.2 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:35 PM CDT Monday was 2.3 feet. * Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 2.5 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 2.2 Mon 7 pm CDT 2.4 2.5 2.5

