CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcdonald County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for McDonald, Newton by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-02 06:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McDonald; Newton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Newton and McDonald Counties through 1145 AM CDT At 1048 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near South West City to Grove to near Bernice State Park to Afton. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Neosho... Big Sugar Creek State Park Seneca... Granby Anderson... Noel Dodge... Goodman South West City... Pineville Loma Linda... Lanagan Stella... Cayuga Tiff City... Powell Racine This includes the following highways Interstate 44 near mile marker 0. Interstate 49 between mile markers 1 and 31. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Nobel economics prize goes to 'natural experiments' pioneers

STOCKHOLM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Economists David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens won the 2021 Nobel economics prize on Monday for pioneering "natural experiments" to show real-world economic impacts in areas from minimum wage increases in the U.S. fast-food sector to migration from Castro-era Cuba. Unlike in medicine or...
ECONOMY
CBS News

U.S. Navy nuclear engineer, wife charged with selling nuclear submarine secrets

A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information to someone he thought worked for a foreign government, but who turned out to be an FBI agent. Senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from the Pentagon on the extraordinary case that combines allegations of spying, nuclear submarine secrets, and a peanut butter sandwich.
MILITARY
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. FDA authorization for COVID-19 tablet

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its tablet to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. Its authorization could help change clinical management...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Racine, MO
County
Mcdonald County, MO
City
Granby, MO
City
Pineville, MO
City
Southwest City, MO
County
Newton County, MO
City
Neosho, MO
CBS News

Southwest cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

US describes talks with Taliban as 'candid and professional'

Biden administration officials over the weekend held their first face-to-face meeting with Taliban leaders since the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in late August. A State Department official described the talks, held in Qatar, as "candid and professional." "The discussions were candid and professional with the U.S. delegation reiterating...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Mile Marker#South West#Mcdonald Newton By Nws#Newton Strong#Mcdonald Counties#Doppler

Comments / 0

Community Policy