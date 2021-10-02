Special Weather Statement issued for McDonald, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 06:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McDonald; Newton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Newton and McDonald Counties through 1145 AM CDT At 1048 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near South West City to Grove to near Bernice State Park to Afton. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Neosho... Big Sugar Creek State Park Seneca... Granby Anderson... Noel Dodge... Goodman South West City... Pineville Loma Linda... Lanagan Stella... Cayuga Tiff City... Powell Racine This includes the following highways Interstate 44 near mile marker 0. Interstate 49 between mile markers 1 and 31. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH