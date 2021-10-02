Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-02 10:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Deweyville Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 6:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 4.0 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 4.0 feet this afternoon. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River Salt Water Barrie 4.0 4.0 Sat 6 am CDT 3.8 3.8 3.6alerts.weather.gov
