Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-04 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 7:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 4.1 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Monday was 4.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 3.4 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 4.1 Mon 7 pm CDT 4.0 3.8 3.6alerts.weather.gov
